Brokers Issue Forecasts for Givaudan SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Givaudan in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $84.25 on Monday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Earnings History and Estimates for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit