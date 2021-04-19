Brokers Issue Forecasts for Givaudan SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Givaudan in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $84.25 on Monday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.