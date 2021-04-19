Brokers Issue Forecasts for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.