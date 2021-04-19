Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £338.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.41. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,270.65 ($16.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total value of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

