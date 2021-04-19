Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.44

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 14262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.65.
In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 463,023 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.