Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.44

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 14262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 463,023 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.