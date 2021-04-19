Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.53. 19,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,454. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.