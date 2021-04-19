Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $39.35. 739,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,224,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

