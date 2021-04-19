Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $255.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

