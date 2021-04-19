Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 299 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 72,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,509. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.