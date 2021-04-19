Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.76. 55,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

