CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE:CAE opened at C$37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 953.85. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.33 and a 1 year high of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.17.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.