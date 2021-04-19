Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$3.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

CFW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$3.84 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$24.00. The stock has a market cap of C$143.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.278553 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.