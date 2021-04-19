Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $9.40 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.