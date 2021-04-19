Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.72.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,564,352. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

