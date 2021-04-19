Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$4.58 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

TSE CP opened at C$461.72 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$465.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$441.88. The stock has a market cap of C$61.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Pacific Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$491.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

