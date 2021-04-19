Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.11

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.11, but opened at $45.84. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 19,214 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.