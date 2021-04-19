Cango (NYSE:CANG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CANG stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

