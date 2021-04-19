Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Cardlytics has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,503,694. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.