CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $203,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $226,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $231,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.10. 698,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.