Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Sells 88,762 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCL opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

