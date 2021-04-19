Carry Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Carry has a market capitalization of $163.10 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

