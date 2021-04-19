Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $4,960,165.20 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $275.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 197.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is operating income?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit