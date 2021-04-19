Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $4,960,165.20 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $275.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 197.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

