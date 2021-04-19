Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CVNA opened at $275.09 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $994,486.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 788,451 shares of company stock worth $218,072,901. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit