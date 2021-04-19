Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CVNA opened at $275.09 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $994,486.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 788,451 shares of company stock worth $218,072,901. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

