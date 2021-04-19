Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.22 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

