Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.22 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit