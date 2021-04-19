Castweet Market Cap Tops $276,732.92 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $276,732.92 and approximately $89,661.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

