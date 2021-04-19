Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CPRX stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $460.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.