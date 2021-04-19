Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

CAT traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.04. 70,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,292. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

