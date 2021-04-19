CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit