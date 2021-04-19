CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Down 5.1%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.