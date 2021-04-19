Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ceapro stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 52,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,636. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

