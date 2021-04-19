Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Ceapro stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 52,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,636. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
Ceapro Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.