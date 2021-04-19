Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$10.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,393. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.22%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.