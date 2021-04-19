Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Cap of $104.30 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 9% against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $104.30 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00063260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.73 or 0.00646880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

