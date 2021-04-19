ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,903. The stock has a market cap of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

