Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,163. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

