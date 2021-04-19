Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,437 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 505.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23.

