Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of AxoGen worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

