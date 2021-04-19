Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP stock opened at $141.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

