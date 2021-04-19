Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,660.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $546,992 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

