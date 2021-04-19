Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. 331,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

