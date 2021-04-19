China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

JRJC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

