China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “
CHU stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.
About China Unicom (Hong Kong)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.
