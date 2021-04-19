China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 514,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 383,101 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

