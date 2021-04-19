Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 18,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,257. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

