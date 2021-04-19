Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

