Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of CB opened at $162.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

