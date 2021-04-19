Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHDN stock opened at $220.66 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.37.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

