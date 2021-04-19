CIBC Lowers Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) to Underperform

CIBC cut shares of Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities cut Transat A.T. to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

