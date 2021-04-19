Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.