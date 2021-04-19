Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $680.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $742.00.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $687.13.

CHTR stock opened at $644.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.37. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

