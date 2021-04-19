Citigroup Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

WIT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 643,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 326,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 521,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 321,327 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

