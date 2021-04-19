Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.83 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,934.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

