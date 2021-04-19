City Holding Co. Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

