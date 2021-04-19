City Holding Co. Invests $99,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $378.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

